Snow scenery of Mount Emei in Sichuan, SW China

Xinhua) 08:15, November 22, 2024

A drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view on the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People visit the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

People visit the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view on the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view on the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A squirrel is pictured on the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view on the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view on the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view on the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2024 shows a view on the summit of Mount Emei, or Jinding in Chinese, in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)