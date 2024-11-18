Scenery of colorful pond cluster at Huanglong scenic area in China's Sichuan
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a view of a colorful pond cluster at Huanglong scenic area after snow in Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a view of a colorful pond cluster at Huanglong scenic area after snow in Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a view of a colorful pond cluster at Huanglong scenic area after snow in Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows tourists viewing a colorful pond cluster at Huanglong scenic area after snow in Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)
This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows tourists viewing a colorful pond cluster at Huanglong scenic area after snow in Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a view of a colorful pond cluster at Huanglong scenic area after snow in Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Guangwu Mountain scenic area in Sichuan, SW China
- Scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Sichuan, SW China
- Yading scenic spot attracts tourists in China's Sichuan
- Tourists experience horseback riding at Tagong Grassland in China's Sichuan
- Ya'an City in SW China makes full use of strategic position to develop local tourism
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.