Scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Sichuan, SW China

Xinhua) 08:58, November 06, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows a river in Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Two white-lipped deer are pictured in Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Two white-lipped deer are pictured in Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A panoramic drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Duopugou scenic spot in Dege County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Duopugou scenic spot boasts a picturesque scenery and abundant reserve of animals and plants. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)