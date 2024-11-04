We Are China

Yading scenic spot attracts tourists in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:58, November 04, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows a snow mountain seen from the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

The autumn scenery of the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze is at peak recently, attracting tourists to explore its beauty.

In recent years, the local authorities have made efforts to improve the infrastructure and management to meet tourists' needs.

So far this year, the scenic spot has attracted over 860,000 tourists.

A staff member prepares food at a homestay at Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists take a rest at a service station of Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists visit the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A tourist rides a horse at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists take a rest at a service station of Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Tourists visit the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A staff member provides hot water to a tourist at a service station of Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Red-billed choughs are pictured at Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Tourists take photos during sunset at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A staff member (R) provides an oxygen cylinder to a tourist at a medical service station at Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists pose for photos at the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists take a rest at a homestay at Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows a view of the Yading Village in Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Tourists visit the Yading scenic spot in Daocheng County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)