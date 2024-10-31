Tourists experience horseback riding at Tagong Grassland in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 16:38, October 31, 2024

A villager leads a horse for a tourist at Tagong Grassland in Kangding City, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Horseback riding is a signature tourist service of Tagong Grassland, which spreads at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Guided by local authorities, Tagong Village has established a trade association as well as a set of vocational standard for horseback-riding service providers there in an effort to ensure more enjoyable experience for tourists. The collective income of the village exceeded 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, about 7.2 million yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. dollars) of which were contributed by members of the association. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A villager leads a horse for a tourist at Tagong Grassland in Kangding City, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Horseback riding is a signature tourist service of Tagong Grassland, which spreads at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Guided by local authorities, Tagong Village has established a trade association as well as a set of vocational standard for horseback-riding service providers there in an effort to ensure more enjoyable experience for tourists. The collective income of the village exceeded 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, about 7.2 million yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. dollars) of which were contributed by members of the association. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Villagers lead horses for tourists at Tagong Grassland in Kangding City, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Horseback riding is a signature tourist service of Tagong Grassland, which spreads at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Guided by local authorities, Tagong Village has established a trade association as well as a set of vocational standard for horseback-riding service providers there in an effort to ensure more enjoyable experience for tourists. The collective income of the village exceeded 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, about 7.2 million yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. dollars) of which were contributed by members of the association. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A villager helps a tourist mount a horse at Tagong Grassland in Kangding City, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Horseback riding is a signature tourist service of Tagong Grassland, which spreads at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Guided by local authorities, Tagong Village has established a trade association as well as a set of vocational standard for horseback-riding service providers there in an effort to ensure more enjoyable experience for tourists. The collective income of the village exceeded 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, about 7.2 million yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. dollars) of which were contributed by members of the association. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A villager grooms a horse at Tagong Grassland in Kangding City, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Horseback riding is a signature tourist service of Tagong Grassland, which spreads at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Guided by local authorities, Tagong Village has established a trade association as well as a set of vocational standard for horseback-riding service providers there in an effort to ensure more enjoyable experience for tourists. The collective income of the village exceeded 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, about 7.2 million yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. dollars) of which were contributed by members of the association. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

An aerial drone photo shows a villager leading a horse for a tourist at Tagong Grassland in Kangding City, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Horseback riding is a signature tourist service of Tagong Grassland, which spreads at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Guided by local authorities, Tagong Village has established a trade association as well as a set of vocational standard for horseback-riding service providers there in an effort to ensure more enjoyable experience for tourists. The collective income of the village exceeded 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, about 7.2 million yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. dollars) of which were contributed by members of the association. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A villager waters her horse at Tagong Grassland in Kangding City, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Horseback riding is a signature tourist service of Tagong Grassland, which spreads at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Guided by local authorities, Tagong Village has established a trade association as well as a set of vocational standard for horseback-riding service providers there in an effort to ensure more enjoyable experience for tourists. The collective income of the village exceeded 10 million yuan (about 1.4 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, about 7.2 million yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. dollars) of which were contributed by members of the association. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

