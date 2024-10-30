Ya'an City in SW China makes full use of strategic position to develop local tourism

Xinhua) 09:15, October 30, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a base camp for road trips along the National Highway 318 at the Tianquan highway service area in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Sichuan-Xizang highway connecting southwest China's Sichuan Province and the Xizang Autonomous Region serves as the artery linking the plateau region and the country's inland areas. It is an important part of the National Highway 318 (coded G318), known for steep mountains and rugged terrain through which it winds, and has been bustling with travelers and adventure lovers. In recent years, Ya'an City has made full use of its strategic position along the G318 highway to develop local tourism and enable better experience for tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the Feixian'guan suspension bridge (front) and the newly built Feixian'guan bridge (back) in Lushan County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows one section of the Sichuan-Xizang highway in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a highway service area near the Feixian'guan bridge in Lushan County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Tourists pose for photos in an exhibition space introducing the National Highway 318 in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2024.

Tourists visit an exhibition space introducing the National Highway 318 in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2024.

Tourists visit an exhibition space introducing the National Highway 318 in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2024.

This drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows tourists posing for photos with a mark of the National Highway 318 at Tianquan highway service area in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Tourists pose for photos with the mark of a base camp for road trips along the National Highway 318 at Tianquan highway service area in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2024.

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a view of the Tianquan highway service area in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a base camp that serves as the start point of a road trip along the National Highway 318, in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a view of the Tianquan highway service area in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a base camp that serves as the start point of a road trip along the National Highway 318, in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a base camp that serves as the start point of a road trip along the National Highway 318, in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

