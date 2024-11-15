CPC official calls for favorable environment for non-Party intellectuals, people from emerging social groups

Xinhua) 22:33, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has emphasized the importance of creating a suitable environment for intellectuals who are not Party members and people from emerging social groups to play a greater role in the country's development.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the comment during an inspection trip in the eastern Anhui Province from Wednesday to Friday.

Shi visited scientific research institutions, industrial parks and private enterprises to learn about non-Party intellectuals' role in enhancing China's self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and the building of a united front involving people from emerging social groups. He also learned about the development of new quality productive forces in the private sector.

He urged measures to further boost private entrepreneurs' confidence in development and encourage them to contribute to high-quality development.

Shi also met with local ethnic minority residents in Anhui, calling for efforts to build an ethnically integrated social structure and community environment to enhance exchanges and interactions among different ethnic groups.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)