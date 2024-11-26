A glimpse of foreign-born giant pandas' life after returning to China

November 26, 2024

Giant panda Xiang Xiang eats bamboo shoots at the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2024. Xiang Xiang, female, was born at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan on June 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Unique to China and adored around the world, giant pandas have served as ambassadors of friendship that carry the goodwill of the Chinese people across borders. Since the 1990s, China has carried out joint protection research initiatives with 26 institutions from 20 countries.

Generally, giant panda cubs born overseas are returned to China at a certain age. When returning from overseas, most of them will live in the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas or the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Giant panda Xiao Liwu is pictured at Jiawuhai Giant Panda Conservation and Research Park in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 11, 2024. Xiao Liwu, male, was born at the San Diego Zoo in the United States on July 29, 2012. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Giant panda Fu Bao frolics at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 19, 2024. Fu Bao, female, was born at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea on July 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Xiao Qiji is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 16, 2024. Xiao Qiji, male, was born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States on Aug. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Meng Xiang eats bamboo at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. Meng Xiang, male, was born at Zoo Berlin in Germany on Sept. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Mei Sheng eats bamboo shoots at the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 26, 2024. Mei Sheng, male, was born at the San Diego Zoo in the United States on Aug. 19, 2003. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Yuan Meng frolics at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 21, 2024. Yuan Meng, male, was born at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France, Aug. 4, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Sheng Yi is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 16, 2024. Sheng Yi, female, was born at Zoo Negara, the National Zoo of Malaysia, on May 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Le Le frolics on a tree branch at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2024. Le Le, male, was born at the River Wonders wildlife park in Singapore on Aug. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Mei Huan is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. Mei Huan, female, was born at Zoo Atlanta in the United States on July 15, 2013. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

