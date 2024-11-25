We Are China

China's innovative panda toys get popular around the world

Xinhua) 08:18, November 25, 2024

A staff member shows a stuffed toy made in the image of 6-month-old giant panda "Fubao" at the headquarters of the Panda Factory in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

In recent years, taking famous giant pandas like He Hua, Meng Lan, Xiang Xiang and Fu Bao as prototypes, companies such as "SeeU Panda" and "Panda Factory" have designed stuffed panda toys with high similarity to real pandas using 3D modeling and other technologies.

So far, more than 50,000 customized simulated panda toys have been sold to more than 50 countries and regions around the world by these firms.

A staff member cleans a stuffed panda toy before packing up at a workshop of SeeU Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2024 shows stuffed panda toys by SeeU Panda at a cultural and creative product store in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A quality inspector (R) advises a stylist on the modification of a stuffed panda toy at a workshop of SeeU Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A staff member cleans a stuffed panda toy before packing up at a workshop of SeeU Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A staff member assembles a stuffed panda toy at a workshop of SeeU Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A girl selects stuffed panda toys at a cultural and creative product store in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A researcher tests a stuffed panda toy's sensing vocal parts at a workshop of SeeU Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2024 shows a stuffed panda toy at a cultural and creative product store in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A quality inspector checks stuffed panda toy products at a workshop of SeeU Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Stylist Liu Xianlin refines a stuffed panda toy at a workshop of SeeU Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Staff members transport the packed panda toys at the workshop of SeeU Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Staff members shoot a short video of a stuffed panda toy made in the image of a 22-day-old panda cub at the Panda Factory headquarters in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

