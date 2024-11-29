Home>>
Visitors flock to harvest navel oranges in China's Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:12, November 29, 2024
|Aerial photo shows a large navel orange orchard in Guhou township, Ningdu county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zeng Rongfeng)
Visitors are flocking to the E'po Navel Orange Base in Ningdu county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, to experience the joy of harvesting these prized citrus fruits.
Known as the "orange capital of the world," Ganzhou has spent over five decades developing a comprehensive navel orange industry that includes cultivation, storage, logistics and deep processing.
Ningdu county has particularly benefited from its exceptional natural conditions, transforming the navel orange industry into a vital sector for improving local livelihoods. The county's area dedicated to navel orange cultivation has expanded to 295,000 mu (19,667 hectares), yielding an annual production of 160,000 tonnes.
