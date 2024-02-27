Oranges from Zhongxian county in SW China's Chongqing reach global consumers

February 27, 2024

Zhongxian county, located in the Three Gorges Reservoir area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has a rich history of citrus cultivation spanning over 2,000 years.

In recent years, the local orange brand has gained significant recognition, resulting in increased income for more than 200,000 fruit farmers.

"I used to work in other places, but as the citrus industry in my hometown flourished in recent years, I decided to return and join the orange cultivation team. Working locally, I can earn an income comparable to what I made elsewhere," said Jiang Yun, an orchard manager.

Workers pack oranges in a workshop in Zhongxian, southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 9, 2023. (Photo/Chongqing Daily)

Jiang manages over 1,000 mu (about 66.67 hectares) of orange orchards, overseeing field operations and ensuring the quality of the fruits.

Jiang owns an orange export manual that contains information such as the laws and regulations of various countries. It also provides guidelines for field management.

"Every country has its own set of standards for fruit import, which includes stringent requirements concerning pesticide residues, diseases, and pests. It is essential to adhere to standardized management practices starting from cultivation," Jiang said.

According to Li Kaiyin, deputy head of the inspection division at Wanzhou Customs under Chongqing Customs, when Chongqing's initial shipment of 25 tonnes of oranges arrived in Singapore, many of the fruits started to spoil shortly after being displayed on the shelves. This problem made it imperative to find a solution to ensure the oranges' freshness.

To address this concern, the animal and plant inspection division of Chongqing Customs established an expert team for Zhongxian county. After conducting a comprehensive analysis, they identified issues in various areas, such as cultivation, harvesting, packaging, and transportation.

Subsequently, the team enhanced the methods for preserving oranges, leading to the development of the export manual that Jiang possesses. This manual offers precise instructions on pesticide usage, pruning criteria, immediate post-harvest cooling, and cold-chain transportation.

Wanzhou Customs also formed a specialized task force, collaborating with fruit farmers to streamline the process, beginning with field management.

Today, oranges from Zhongxian county take five days to reach overseas consumers. The value of the local orange brand continues to rise, while overall export costs are decreasing.

The local oranges have been exported to more than 30 countries. In 2023, Zhongxian county exported 2,370.4 tonnes of citrus, valued at 19.56 million yuan (about $2.72 million).

