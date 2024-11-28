We Are China

Advanced manufacturing showcased at 2nd Supply Chain Expo

Ecns.cn) 13:58, November 28, 2024

Bullet train models are exhibited at the booth of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)

The 2024 expo has introduced a new exhibition area dedicated to advanced manufacturing.

People visit the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)

