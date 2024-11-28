2nd China Int'l Supply Chain Expo showcases advanced manufacturing

Xinhua) 08:20, November 28, 2024

People learn about a lightweight aluminum autoparts integrated solution at the booth of CITIC Group in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday.

The 2024 expo has introduced a new exhibition area dedicated to advanced manufacturing, adding to last year's clean energy, smart vehicle, digital technology, healthy life, green agriculture and supply chain service areas.

A complete global advanced manufacturing industrial chain is being showcased in the new area, focused on four categories -- R&D and design, application of new materials, key components and processing, and intelligent manufacturing and high-end equipment.

Through static display, dynamic demonstration and interactive experience, visitors are allowed to better understand cutting-edge achievements and applications of digital, networked and intelligent technologies.

A drone model is exhibited at the booth of CITIC Group in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Bullet train models are exhibited at the booth of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People view an AI-driven bartending system at the booth of Siemens in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People view the sand table model of an automated terminal system at the booth of China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

People visit the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A model of China's home-grown super-large-diameter shield tunneling machine "Jinghua" is exhibited at the booth of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Visitors view a model of China's home-grown super-large-diameter shield tunneling machine "Jinghua" at the booth of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People view the model of an automated production line at the booth of China General Technology (Group) Holding Co., Ltd (Genertec) in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People watch a smart mining system at the booth of CiDi Inc. in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

