Chinese vice president proposes global industrial, supply chain cooperation

Xinhua) 08:35, November 27, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng delivers a speech while attending the opening ceremony of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday called for promoting win-win cooperation, optimization and upgrading as well as green transition of global industrial and supply chains.

Han made the three-point proposal while addressing the opening ceremony of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which will run from Tuesday to Saturday in Beijing.

China will adhere to the right course of economic globalization, and enhance business and industrial capacity cooperation with other countries for a positive interplay among industries and shared benefits, Han said.

He noted that the country will deepen its innovation-driven development strategy, accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, and create a broader space for cooperation concerning deep integration of industrial and supply chains.

He said China is willing to work with all other countries to expand cooperation in areas such as the green industry and clean energy -- to boost global green development.

Noting that China has long been participating in and benefiting from global industrial and supply chain cooperation, while firmly upholding and contributing to such cooperation, Han said the country has made positive contributions to the development of the world economy.

China stands ready to work with other countries to build an open world economic system, and ensure stable and unimpeded global industrial and supply chains, he added.

As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the CISCE gathers industry leaders and experts from around the world and helps promote global cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the expo's opening ceremony was attended by about 1,100 participants.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng talks with an exhibitor as he tours the exhibition venue after the opening ceremony of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. Han attended the opening ceremony of the second CISCE and delivered a speech here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

