Apple CEO's latest Beijing visit highlights importance of China's supply chain, market

Xinhua) 08:32, November 26, 2024

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the opening of a new flagship Apple store in east China's Shanghai, March 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- During his third visit to the Chinese mainland this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he highly values Chinese suppliers. Analysts believe this has demonstrated the importance of China's supply chain and market for the American company.

"I am so proud that Apple has an exhibit here with our partners. We could not do what we do without them," Cook said on Monday ahead of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled from Tuesday to Saturday in Beijing.

At the expo's main venue, Cook visited the joint booth of Apple's four Chinese suppliers, which will exhibit components and technologies involving flexible production lines, green technology and optical products. He highlighted innovations in the Apple supply chain.

Despite challenges including external uncertainties, China remains an indispensable part of Apple's global supply chains. Out of Apple's 200 major suppliers worldwide, over 80 percent have set up factories in China, contributing to the manufacturing of a wide range of Apple products.

During his visit to Shanghai in March, Cook reiterated the company's long-term commitment to the Chinese market when he opened Apple's biggest retail store on the Chinese mainland.

"There's no supply chain in the world that's more critical to us than China," Cook said, noting that Apple will strengthen its long-term cooperation with its Chinese supply chain partners and work closely with them in the fields of green and smart manufacturing to achieve win-win results.

While visiting Beijing last month, Cook pledged to continue investing in China in areas such as supply chains and research and development.

Experts say China has unparalleled advantages in manufacturing, while its growing research and development capabilities are also contributing to the attractiveness of China's industrial and supply chains.

Bai Ming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said China's innovation-driven development strategy will help the country become more important to the growth of global tech giants, such as Apple.

Zhang Jianping, vice president of the China Research Association of Social and Economic System, said as the world's largest manufacturing hub and a country with a complete industrial system, China has continuously encouraged innovation, which helps advance the high-quality development of its foreign trade.

CISCE, the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, will gather industry leaders and experts from around the world and help promote global cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

This year's expo will see the participation of more than 600 companies worldwide. Foreign exhibitors account for about a third of the total, with U.S. companies contributing the largest share of overseas participants.

