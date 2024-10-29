Chinese supply chain expo to promote global industrial cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The second China International Supply Chain Expo will be held in Beijing from Nov. 26 to 30, and will focus on promoting international cooperation in industrial and supply chains, a Chinese trade official said on Monday.

As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo aims to connect upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, bring together enterprises of various sizes, and help companies better integrate into global industrial and supply chains, said Zhang Shaogang, deputy director of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, at a press conference.

This year's expo will feature more than 600 domestic and foreign exhibitors. Overseas exhibitors will constitute 32 percent of participants at the 2024 expo, up from 26 percent at the first expo held last year, Zhang said.

U.S. companies will contribute the largest share of overseas participation at the expo this year, while the number of participants from Europe and Japan will also significantly surpass that of the first expo, Zhang added.

This shows foreign investors remain optimistic concerning the outlook of the Chinese market and that China is still considered their top supply chain partner for global resource allocation, said Zhang.

Similar to last year, the expo will have areas dedicated to supply chains for clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy living, green agriculture and supply chain services.

In addition, this year's expo has introduced a new exhibition area dedicated to advanced manufacturing chains -- showcasing the latest achievements in the integration of technological and industrial innovation.

Unlike many expos, the supply chain expo is not about showcasing products. It is, instead, about presenting chains, ecosystems and scenarios, Zhang added.

Rather than focusing on short-term transactions, it emphasizes long-term cooperation and common development among upstream, midstream and downstream enterprises, Zhang explained. Exhibitors attend not to compete for clients, but to join hands and seek partnership.

Hungary is the guest country of honor at this year's expo. The Hungary Pavilion will showcase Hungary's leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image.

