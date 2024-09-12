Roadshow for China Int'l Supply Chain Expo held in Dusseldorf

Xinhua) 11:19, September 12, 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A roadshow of the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) was held here on Wednesday, attended by nearly 130 representatives from German and Chinese business associations, enterprises and media organizations.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), highlighted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Germany. He noted that while the bilateral relationship remains robust and cooperation across various fields continues to deepen, economic and trade cooperation remains a cornerstone.

Ren expressed hope that both nations' businesses would leverage their respective strengths to explore mutually beneficial opportunities, enhance investment cooperation, and become key partners in global supply chains. He also encouraged German companies to actively participate in the upcoming second CISCE and contribute to building a stable global supply chain.

Du Chunguo, Chinese Consul General in Dusseldorf, emphasized the solid foundation and enormous potential of China-Germany cooperation. He pointed to significant opportunities for collaboration in traditional sectors such as machinery and automotive, as well as emerging areas like green transformation, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.

China is not only a participant and beneficiary of this cooperation but also a staunch defender and contributor. Du called on the German business community to actively participate in the expo to engage with China's development opportunities.

"China's supply chain system is comprehensive, agile, and flexible," said Andreas Schmitz, chairman of the Dusseldorf Chamber of Commerce and Advisory Committee chairman of the Germany-China Economic Association. He emphasized that both the German and Chinese business communities should seize opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, innovation, and technology.

During the event, representatives from Chinese and German companies shared successful case studies of supply chain collaboration. Zhongzhan Group promoted the second CISCE and signed relevant agreements with the Germany-China Economic Association.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)