China Int'l Supply Chain Expo New Zealand roadshow focuses on agricultural dairy industry, renewable energy

Xinhua) 15:53, April 19, 2024

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The Fifth New Zealand-China Business Assembly Forum and the New Zealand Roadshow for the China International Supply Chain Expo was held in New Zealand's largest city Auckland on Friday, focusing on agricultural dairy industry and renewable energy.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade who led a Chinese entrepreneur delegation to the event, said in his keynote speech that China's sustained and steady economic growth and high-level opening-up will bring new opportunities for New Zealand businesses.

"We would like to join hands with partners in New Zealand to fully support the pragmatic cooperation of our enterprises under the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) framework and work for steady and sustained growth of China-New Zealand economic and trade relations," Ren said.

John Cochrane, chairman of the New Zealand China Trade Association, emphasised the important role that China has played in New Zealand's trade, tourism, and education sectors, particularly in recent years.

He highlighted the promising prospects for further collaboration between the two countries, specifically in the field of new energy vehicles.

Warren Wilmot, BYD New Zealand manager, introduced the development and plan of the car company in New Zealand.

He was confident that with the input of future infrastructure and new models from new super-hybrid technology, it would be an exciting time for the New Zealand car market to battle petrol or Internal Combustion Engine vehicles.

The Expo aims to leverage its platform advantage, facilitating better collaboration between Chinese downstream and midstream enterprises and their New Zealand upstream counterparts to foster more valuable and mutually beneficial partnerships, said Lin Shunjie, chairman of China International Exhibition Center Group Limited.

