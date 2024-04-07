"Lanting" cultural salon in Auckland celebrates Chinese calligraphy, traditions

April 07, 2024

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 7 (Xinhua) -- In a vibrant celebration of Chinese culture, the "Lanting" Cultural Salon took place in New Zealand's largest city Auckland on Saturday.

Hosted by the China Culture Center in Auckland, the event brought together a diverse audience of art enthusiasts, scholars, and community leaders.

Mike Dawson, president of the Auckland branch of the New Zealand China Friendship Society, shared his passion for Chinese culture from a young age.

"When I was a child, I first saw Chinese calligraphy in Chinese restaurants and I was fascinated," said Dawson, who is recently practicing Chinese writing and calligraphy as well.

Carlos Cheung, a New Zealand member of parliament, said in his speech that Chinese calligraphy is important in Chinese culture. "It represents history and is an important window for people to know the country of China. This event also gives an opportunity for more New Zealanders to understand Chinese culture," said Cheung.

Both speakers emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and understanding between New Zealand and China.

Attendees were treated to a feast of artistic expression. A replica of the renowned Lanting Xu (Orchid Pavilion Preface), a masterpiece by the ancient calligrapher Wang Xizhi, was presented and discussed. Participants marvelled at the delicate brushwork and timeless elegance of this iconic work.

Additionally, the exquisite painting replicas of Italian missionary artist Lang Shining (Giuseppe Castiglione) were showcased and discussed. Visitors immersed themselves in the rich fusion of European and Chinese art.

Yuan Zong, founder of the Auckland International Gallery, presented a thought-provoking analysis of works by New Zealand Maori artists, highlighting the interconnectedness of artistic expression across cultures.

The event was not limited to visual arts. The enchanting sounds of the Guzheng filled the air as a talented musician performed classic melodies. Attendees also witnessed a captivating Song Dynasty tea ceremony.

Guests were also invited to interactive sessions to play friendly games of Weiqi (Go) and to try their hand at brushes and ink for a Chinese calligraphy workshop.

Among them was Tiana MacDonald, a University of Auckland student who discovered her passion for Chinese culture during her summer school studies.

Tiana found the experience both fascinating and rewarding. "I wish I could have a chance to visit China and learn more Chinese," she said.

To complete the cultural exchange, delicate flavors of traditional Chinese pastries were served to delight the palate.

