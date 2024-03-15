FM trip to aid stability in Asia-Pacific

The Chinese and Australian national flags in Sydney, Australia. [Photo/Xinhua]

China is sending strong signals to further reinforce peace and stability and better manage differences with nations in the Asia-Pacific region, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi scheduled to make official visits to New Zealand and Australia from Sunday through March 21, observers said.

The last time a Chinese foreign minister visited the two countries was in 2017. This year marks the 10th anniversary of China's comprehensive strategic partnerships with New Zealand and Australia.

During his trip, Wang Yi will have wide-ranging and in-depth exchange of views with the foreign ministers and leaders of both countries on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

The visit will kick off this year's high-level exchanges between China and the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"China looks forward to working with the two countries to implement the consensus reached by the leaders, strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust, and deepen exchanges and cooperation," the spokesman said.

China wants to jointly advance stable and far-reaching growth of its comprehensive strategic partnerships with New Zealand and Australia, and make contributions to world peace, stability, development and prosperity, he added.

Chen Hong, professor and director of the Australian Studies Centre at East China Normal University in Shanghai, said the relationship between Beijing and Wellington "has played a leading role in the relations between China and Western countries for quite a long time, and the ties have been constantly scaling new heights".

Currently, China is New Zealand's largest trading partner.

Chen pointed out that while China-New Zealand ties have delivered lasting growth, Beijing and Canberra have recently been working together to see more signs of improvement in their relationship after it plummeted to a low years ago.

"The incumbent cabinet of Australia has broken away from the anti-China approach of the past administration. Wang's upcoming visit will help keep afloat the improving momentum of the ties and roll out friendly discussions on specific topics such as commodity trade," he said.

The visit by Anthony Albanese to China in November was the first by an Australian prime minister since 2016.

During his visit to Australia, Wang Yi will hold the seventh China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue with his counterpart Penny Wong.

Albanese told reporters on Thursday that "it is a good thing that Wang Yi is visiting", citing "significant progress" in removing trade impediments, AFP reported.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said that win-win cooperation between the two countries is "the only right choice".

"It is important that we shall not allow our differences to severely affect or even hijack our overall bilateral relations and cooperation," Xiao said on Monday during the Financial Review Business Summit 2024.

