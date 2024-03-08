2024 NZCTA China Business Awards launched

Xinhua) 10:37, March 08, 2024

WELLINGTON, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 New Zealand China Trade Association China (NZCTA) Business Awards were launched in Auckland on Thursday.

"Through this award, we are looking to showcase organizations and individuals that are contributing to the success of the bilateral trade, bilateral relations, and economic relationships between New Zealand and China," said NZCTA Chairman John Cochrane.

Established in 2004, the NZCTA China Business Awards has become a hallmark of excellence, celebrating organizations and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and collaboration in their endeavours in the New Zealand-China business relationship, said NZCTA Executive Director Jeff Shepherd.

Tara Tan, CEO and Co-Founder of Grin Natural Products, winner of the 2022 China-New Zealand Business Awards in the Small and Emerging Business category, was honored to share their journey and the impact this award had left on their business.

