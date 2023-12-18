Vice chairman of China's national political advisory body visits New Zealand

Gao Yunlong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also chairman of the China Foundation for Peace and Development, meets with Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee, in Wellington, New Zealand, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Huaiqian)

WELLINGTON, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gao Yunlong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's national political advisory body, visited New Zealand.

During his five-day visit which ended on Sunday, Gao, who is also chairman of the China Foundation for Peace and Development, met with Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee, National President of the New Zealand China Friendship Society Chris Lipscombe, and Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown.

Gao also met with representatives from civil and business groups, exchanging views on promoting China-New Zealand relations, people-to-people exchanges and cultural exchanges.

The New Zealand politicians believed that friendly exchanges between the two peoples have a long history, and the development of New Zealand-China ties enjoys a profound foundation.

They expressed the willingness to strengthen personnel exchanges with China, continuously expand and deepen cooperation in economic, trade and cultural fields between the two countries, and promote the development of New Zealand-China relations.

Gao also attended the China-New Zealand Friendly Exchanges for Action on Silk Road People-to-People Connectivity in Auckland.

