Inaugural New Zealand-China products expo unveils growth

Xinhua) 15:22, December 15, 2023

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 New Zealand China Products Expo opened its doors in Auckland on Friday.

The two-day event, built up from last year's New Zealand-Guangdong Products Expo, is the first comprehensive national-level expo held in New Zealand in the name of China and New Zealand.

John Cochrane, chairman of the New Zealand China Trade Association (NZCTA), drawing parallels between the expo and the life cycle of a mighty oak tree, applauded its evolution from the event last year. He expressed, "Out of tiny acorns do mighty oak trees grow, and I think about this expo. Last year, there was an attempt to plant a seed. And this year, the seed got bigger."

Cochrane also used this metaphor to encapsulate the visible and the unseen structures that mirror the expanding relationship between China and New Zealand. "When I visualize an oak tree, we think about the broad structure above the ground, but there's also that large root structure underground. This typifies the growing and expanding relationship between China and New Zealand, expanding both on the top in terms of what we can measure and what we can see, but also in that sometimes unseen structure. And to me, that unseen structure is often the people-to-people relationships that keep the country together," said Cochrane.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said, "This year's expo is the latest innovative initiative owned and driven by local business communities to promote our bilateral practical cooperation. The sheer number of organizers involved speaks volume to the confidence from all sectors of the New Zealand society in deepening our bilateral relations."

"Over the past 50-plus years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, win-win cooperation has been the defining feature of our relationship, with bilateral trade as its most dynamic component, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples," Wang said.

The expo is jointly organized by prominent business entities, including the China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, the New Zealand China Trade Association, the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA), the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, and the Canton Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand.

Wang Jiazheng, executive chairman of New Zealand China Products Expo, said that he is glad to see over 200 participating companies from China and New Zealand with a diverse array of products being displayed. He believed that the expo would contribute significantly to the economic priorities of both China and New Zealand.

Brett O'Riley, chief executive of EMA, noted the exciting next stage of the bilateral relationship, pointing to the evolving economies of both countries. He also highlighted China's leadership in decarbonization and urged collaboration on sustainable goals. "I think there is a tremendous opportunity for New Zealand and China to work together on decarbonizing our country," said O'Riley.

Simon Bridges, chief executive officer of the Auckland Business Chamber, acknowledged the expo as a crucial opportunity for increased economic activity between the two nations. He expressed optimism about China-New Zealand relations in 2024, emphasizing the expo's significance.

