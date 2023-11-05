New Zealand companies eye Chinese market with active participation in CIIE

Xinhua) 11:42, November 05, 2023

WELLINGTON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- With the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) approaching, New Zealand exporters are looking forward to the Chinese market that the CIIE opens up for them.

Liz Scott is the founder and Co-owner of Waiheke Distilling, which mainly produces premium spirits made from natural ingredients. The company and its products have already established a market base in New Zealand. Scott decided to take her products to the CIIE after he was invited to a CIIE roadshow seminar in Auckland earlier this year.

The Waiheke Island, where the distillery is located, is a renowned tourist destination in New Zealand. Participating in the CIIE not only allows the company to expand its sales of products in the Chinese market, but also attracts more Chinese tourists to visit the distillery, said Scott.

"We choose to be part of the New Zealand pavilion at the CIIE to further validate the market appetite for New Zealand spirit and our products. With the desire for international travel, there is a strong desire for Chinese tourists to visit New Zealand to enjoy some of our products and our garden," said Scott.

"The Chinese consumers may also enjoy New Zealand without leaving home," she said.

This will be Scott's first time in Shanghai. She is very much looking forward to it and is well-prepared. Not only did she travel with technical support personnel and marketing staff, but she also shipped her products to the Chinese metropolis early. They are now waiting to meet Chinese consumers at the New Zealand Pavilion.

"Our products have a strong Chinese following in the domestic market," the red ruby cherry gin with NZ cherry from South Island is very much a top seller, and the Botanic Vodka is also a premium product with unique New Zealand natural ingredients, said Scott.

Eric Geng, executive director and co-founder of Pacific Alpacas, did some calculations. The company first participated in the CIIE in 2021, sharing a booth with other exhibitors. Their 9-square-meter exhibition space cost around several hundred U.S. dollars.

At that time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic their traditional business model encountered significant challenges. The company had to try different business models and chose to enter the Chinese market through the CIIE, which not only brought them connections to distributors and business partners but also significantly helped with their product sales in China.

"This investment is very worthwhile. We've had great gains every year at the CIIE," Geng said.

This year marks the company's third participation in the CIIE, and the first independent participation, with their booth expanded to 36 square meters. He expected the 6th CIIE to have the highest number of participating companies ever, and to bring them more market opportunities.

Geng said they had very high expectations for this year's CIIE as many Chinese consumers show high interest in their brand and the middle class appreciate high-quality New Zealand products.

Leo Liu, general manager of the China market from New Zealand oral care brand Grin, has participated in the CIIE for four years. Today, the company's products are sold in over 1,000 retail stores in the Chinese market.

From the first participation in the CIIE, where they only shared a display cabinet at the New Zealand Pavilion, to now independently exhibiting and prominently appearing at the CIIE stage, it is believed that the CIIE has driven and witnessed the growth of this New Zealand company in China.

He stated participation in the CIIE has greatly helped their brand-building efforts. The vast platform of the CIIE allows the company to fully promote its brand, increase product exposure, and acquire business procurement orders, laying a solid foundation for the company's development in China.

Liu is busy preparing for the sustainable development press conference the company will hold at the CIIE stage. Eco-friendly toothbrushes and dental floss made from recyclable materials will be released as their new products, and the New Zealand ambassador to China will come to support them.

Liu said the importance the two governments place on the CIIE has allowed New Zealand exporters to benefit from the expo. The CIIE has provided a stage for them, offering venues and platforms.

The New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) has supported the company's products and services by endorsing "Pure New Zealand." As a result, the New Zealand companies continue to benefit from its foray into the Chinese market. ■

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)