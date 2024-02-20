New Zealand's Silver Fern Farms looks to expand China footprint

Xinhua) 09:20, February 20, 2024

WELLINGTON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand's Silver Fern Farms expects to enhance the understanding of the China market, and continue learning customers' feedback and need so as to expand their China footprint and share natural goodness from New Zealand.

Dave Courtney, Silver Fern Farms' chief customer officer, made the statement to Xinhua in a recent email interview. "China has continued to be our largest international market for four consecutive years. It accounted for 35 percent of our total export volume in 2022," Courtney said.

He said he was confident that the Chinese economy will remain a critical part of the global economy. This confidence comes from the scale of China's markets, increasing wealth per capita, robust supply chains, rapid digitalization and investment in new technology. It means a high-quality development path for its population to make China a vibrant and dynamic market.

"This market environment and its opportunities bolster our confidence as we continue to invest in capability for our China team, developing targeted market programs and strategic customer relationships to deliver Silver Fern Farms' long-term China market strategy," Courtney said.

China is home to a massive population and a fast-changing market, he said, adding the company has recognized the strong influence of social media on Chinese consumers' purchase habits, especially Douyin and e-commerce.

