Making Asia a better place shared hope of all regional countries: Chinese FM

Addressing a question raised by a Global Times reporter during the news conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China stands ready to work with its neighbors toward building a community with a shared future for Asia and for mankind, so that Asia can continue to contribute to world peace and provide impetus to global growth.

“China and its neighboring countries will always be there for each other, and Asia is our common home,” Wang said at a press conference on Thursday on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, in response to the Global Times’ question on China’s vision on future neighborhood diplomacy. “Making it a better place is the shared hope of all countries in the region.”

“Since President Xi initiated our neighborhood diplomacy based on amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, we have worked with our neighbors to open up new prospects for good neighborliness and friendship, and have found a distinctive Asian way for getting along well with each other,” Wang said.

As 2024 marks 70 years since the proposal of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Wang noted that although the principles originated from Asia, they transcend difference in social system and ideology. Although 70 years have passed, the principles have not become outdated, but have instead demonstrated increased vitality.

“They have become basic norms governing international relations and fundamental principles of international law, contributing the wisdom of the East to properly handling state-to-state relations,” the Chinese Foreign Minister said.

China stands ready to work with our neighbors to carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence toward building a community with a shared future for Asia and for mankind, so that Asia can continue to contribute to world peace and provide impetus to global growth.

During the press conference held on Thursday morning, Wang Yi answered questions from both domestic and foreign journalists regarding China’s foreign policy and foreign relations.

