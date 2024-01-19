President of Cote d'Ivoire reaffirms one-China principle, underpins cooperation with China

Xinhua) 14:23, January 19, 2024

President of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara meets with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

ABIDJAN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- President of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday in Abidjan, the capital of the West African country, during which the president reaffirmed the adherence to the one-China principle.

Ouattara asked Wang to convey his good wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and expressed appreciation for Xi's governance philosophy and deep concern for the people. He said that he admires China's remarkable achievements, and thanked China for shouldering responsibilities as a major country in promoting peace and development.

Ouattara expressed pride in the friendship with China and in the strong relations between the two countries. He affirmed that his country would continue to prioritize its relations with China, looking forward to learning from China's successful experiences, expanding cooperation in various fields, and achieving more outcomes from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Cote d'Ivoire to better benefit both peoples.

The president said that Cote d'Ivoire's position on the Taiwan question is clear: there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China. He stated that Cote d'Ivoire would continue to abide by the one-China principle.

For his part, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed cordial greetings from Xi to Ouattara. He congratulated Cote d'Ivoire on successfully hosting the 34th Africa Cup of Nations, saying that it is a grand event for the African people and a source of pride for Cote d'Ivoire.

China delivered the main stadium on time and with high quality, and the Cocody Bridge built by Chinese companies in Abidjan has become a new landmark for the country, symbolizing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides and representing China-Africa friendship, Wang said.

China highly appreciates Cote d'Ivoire's support for China's efforts in safeguarding national unity and territorial integrity, Wang said, noting that China will continue to speak out on issues concerning Cote d'Ivoire's core interests and major concerns.

China is ready to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continuously promote the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Cote d'Ivoire to a new level, he said.

China-Africa cooperation has made historic achievements, providing crucial assistance in accelerating Africa's development and contributing to global peace and stability, Wang said.

China is ready to work with African countries to explore effective ways that suit their respective national conditions, preserve their independence, and achieve common development and prosperity, striving together for modernization, he said.

