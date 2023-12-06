FM mourns Kissinger, hails his contribution to ties

10:54, December 06, 2023 By Wang Qingyun ( China Daily

Foreign Minister Wang Yi signs a condolence book for Henry Kissinger (1923-2023), former secretary of state of the United States, at the US embassy in Beijing on Tuesday. [SHEN HONG/XINHUA]

Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited the United States embassy in Beijing on Tuesday to mourn the passing of former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, wrote in the condolence book and expressed his profound mourning.

The Chinese people will always remember Kissinger's historic contribution to the normalization of China-US relations, Wang said.

"Time has proved, and will continue to prove, that the political resolution that Doctor Kissinger and Chinese leaders made back in those days is in line with the fundamental interests of people in both countries, the trend of the times and the expectation of the international community," he said.

Wang praised Kissinger, who passed away on Nov 29 at the age of 100, for his foresight as a diplomat, strategist and statesman.

Kissinger had always viewed China's development in an objective and friendly manner, Wang said.

Kissinger was convinced that China and the US should and must coexist in peace, Wang said, adding that the former US secretary of state was good at finding common ground and cooperation opportunities from differences between the two countries.

During the meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco in November, the two leaders had in-depth discussions over strategic, overarching and fundamental issues in the bilateral ties, Wang noted.

The two heads of state reached a series of important consensuses, which will help the bilateral ties improve and develop in a sound, stable and sustainable way, Wang said, calling for both countries to implement the consensuses.

The foreign minister said he hopes the US will work with China to do more things that help enhance understanding and cooperation, and take concrete actions to maintain the momentum of stabilization and improvement of China-US ties.

