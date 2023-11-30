Home>>
Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at age 100
(Xinhua) 10:27, November 30, 2023
NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement.
Born in Germany in 1923, Kissinger was survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy Maginnes Kissinger, two children by his first marriage, David and Elizabeth, and five grandchildren.
Kissinger visited China more than 100 times.
