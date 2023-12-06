Top Chinese diplomat mourns passing of Kissinger

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, visits the U.S. Embassy in China to mourn the passing of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Dec. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday went to the U.S. Embassy in China to mourn the passing of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Wang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, wrote in the condolence book and expressed deep condolences for the passing of Dr. Kissinger.

Wang pointed out that Dr. Kissinger is an old friend of the Chinese people, and the Chinese people will remember his historic contribution to the normalization of China-U.S. relations. Time has proved and will continue to prove that the political decision made by Dr. Kissinger and the Chinese leaders at that time is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples, the trend of the times, and the international community's expectations.

Over the years, Dr. Kissinger has always viewed China's development objectively and friendly. He firmly believed that China and the United States, as two major countries, should and must coexist peacefully. He was good at finding common ground and cooperation opportunities from differences between the two countries, demonstrating his vision and insight as a diplomat, strategist and statesman, according to Wang.

Wang stressed that the two heads of state had a successful meeting in San Francisco, held in-depth communication on the strategic, overarching, and fundamental issues of China-U.S. relations, and reached a series of important consensuses, which will help improve and develop bilateral relations in a sound, stable and sustainable direction. He urged the two sides to implement the consensuses reached by the two heads of state.

Wang expressed the hope that the U.S. side will work with China, do more to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation, and take concrete actions to maintain the momentum of stability and improvement of China-U.S. relations.

