Biden mentions strong disagreements in eulogy to Kissinger
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned his often strong disagreements with Henry Kissinger in a Thursday eulogy to the former U.S. secretary of state, who died a day earlier at the age of 100.
He described his first encounter between him, then a young senator, and Kissinger, secretary of state at the time, as something he would "never forget," saying Kissinger was "giving a briefing on the state of the world."
"Throughout our careers, we often disagreed. And often strongly. But from that first briefing -- his fierce intellect and profound strategic focus was evident," Biden said.
"Long after retiring from government, he continued to offer his views and ideas to the most important policy discussion across multiple generations," he said, expressing deep condolences to Kissinger's family and all those who loved him.
