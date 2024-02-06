Languages

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

China opposes violation of other countries' territorial sovereignty, security: FM

(People's Daily App) 15:17, February 06, 2024

Syria and Iraq are sovereign countries. China opposes acts that violate the UN Charter and infringe upon the territorial sovereignty and security of other countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Monday.

