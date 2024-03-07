Attempts to create 'small yard, high fence' in AI development would result in mistakes with historic consequences: Wang Yi

Global Times) 15:41, March 07, 2024

On artificial intelligence development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized attempts to create "small yard, high fence" in AI development would result in mistakes with historic consequences.

Wang made the remarks during a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress on Thursday.

He said on AI development, there should be equal emphasis on development and security. "New things and new opportunities should be embraced and at the same time, brakes should be checked before setting off."

He highlighted that China's main focus on the AI global governance is to ensure that AI is a force for good, while ensuring its safety and fairness.

Attempts to create "small yard, high fence" in AI development will result in mistakes with historic consequences.

Such attempts cannot block the technological development of other countries. They would only fragment international industrial and supply chains and undercut humanity's ability to tackle risks and challenges, Wang noted.

The Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized that in the field of AI, cooperation between major countries is vital, so is capacity-building for developing countries.

Wang said China will submit in due course to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on enhancing international cooperation on capacity-building of artificial intelligence in order to encourage technology sharing among parties, bridge the AI divide, and leave no one behind.

