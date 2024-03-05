Languages

Archive

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Home>>

China to launch AI Plus initiative: report

(Xinhua) 09:26, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will launch an AI Plus initiative, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories