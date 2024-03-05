Home>>
China to launch AI Plus initiative: report
(Xinhua) 09:26, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will launch an AI Plus initiative, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- AI technology in spotlight during two sessions
- Baidu reports soaring net profit, burgeoning AI development in 2023
- MWC 2024 exemplifies technological integration across industries
- Chinese smart products "eyecatching" at MWC
- Pic story of AI innovator leading breakthroughs in inspection technologies in Henan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.