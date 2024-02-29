MWC 2024 exemplifies technological integration across industries

People visit the China Mobile pavilion at the 2024 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The use of technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing across an increasingly wider spectrum of industries has been fast-tracked, with innovations that originated in the mobile industry revolutionizing the landscape of many other sectors.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Cutting-edge mobile technologies are having a spill-over effect into other areas of industry, the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona has shown.

"You can see that over half of the MWC attendees here are from other industries: aviation, automotive, health care and manufacturing, all trying to figure out 'how am I going to use technology in my own products to be able to sell them better?'" said Mats Granryd, director general of GSMA, an international mobile operator association.

An Italian coffee can now be ordered via an application, and delivered to the customer's doorstep by an unmanned vehicle, thanks to a collaboration between the Italian coffee machine manufacturer Rhea Vendors Group and the Chinese autonomous vehicles company Neolix.

A staff member shows a China Telecom 5G antenna during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The "mobile coffee shop" can be seen at the MWC, and President of the Brussels-based international digital association ChinaEU Luigi Gambardella told Xinhua it is a "super promising initiative."

It will first be introduced in China, Gambardella said, adding that the retail mobility concept has great potential.

Mobile network technologies are also one of the crucial drivers of transformation in the transportation and logistics industry, industry insiders said at an intelligent transportation summit held at the MWC on Monday. There is increasing demand for sustainable development and digitalization in the sector.

An area has been dedicated to Connected Industries at the congress, where delegates can share their experience in applying mobile technologies in four industries: smart manufacturing, financial services, smart transportation and the sports and entertainment industry.

Some companies are thinking out of the box, explained James Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin.

"We're working with aerospace and space industry partners to figure out how to create services on the moon for mobility, autonomy, GPS and communication, because that's the next exploration base."

With its partners in real estate and home industries, the Chinese IT company iFLYTEK is putting its expertise in AI technologies into practice by creating a smart voice panel, which allows people to control their home appliances remotely.

People try on Virtual Reality (VR) devices during the 2024 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The MWC now acts as a crucible for innovation, converging telecommunications with emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, wearable devices and next-generation 5G and 6G networks, said Gambardella.

These technologies are not just enhancing connectivity, but also revolutionizing industries by enabling smarter cities, advanced healthcare solutions, autonomous transportation, and more sustainable practices, he added.

"This evolution of MWC from a mobile-centric event to a comprehensive showcase of technological integration across industries is a testament to the dynamic nature of the tech landscape, promising exciting developments for the future."

