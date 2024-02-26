Pic story of AI innovator leading breakthroughs in inspection technologies in Henan

Zhang Zhengtao (L) discusses with his colleague on research, development and application of an intelligent inspection device at the headquarters of CASI Vision in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Led by his supervisor, Zhang Zhengtao, a graduate from the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASIA), joined the research of a large scientific device in 2010. Zhang was the first to apply artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm and precision optical imaging system to a device of its kind.

He has made a number of technological breakthroughs in automated optical inspection (AOI) technologies since then. In 2016, he spearheaded in the incorporation of CASI Vision, which applies AOI technologies to non-destructive automatic inspection of standardized industrial products.

To date, Zhang still serves as a researcher and doctoral supervisor at CASIA. As a scientist and an entrepreneur, he encourages his students to do practical research by focusing research funds at key issues, and addressing pain points with actual demand from the market.

This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2024 shows a portrait of Zhang Zhengtao. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Zhengtao attends a group meeting at the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASIA) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Zhengtao picks a glass back cover for mobile phone from an intelligent inspection device at the headquarters of CASI Vision in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Zhang Zhengtao (L) discusses research progress with a student at a lab of the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASIA) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Zhengtao (L) prepares for a group meeting at the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASIA) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Zhengtao (L) speaks with an investor representative at Beijing branch of CASI Vision in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2024 shows a portrait of Zhang Zhengtao.

Zhang Zhengtao (R) discusses research progress with a student at a lab of the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASIA) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Zhengtao (L) discusses the panel operation of an intelligent inspection device with his colleague at the headquarters of CASI Vision in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

