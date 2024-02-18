Interview: China sets "example" in AI regulations -- expert

Xinhua) February 18, 2024

Edson Prestes, an informatics professor at Brazil's Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, speaks during an interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Feb. 5, 2024. China has set an "example" in the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), an informatics professor at Brazil's Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul has said.(Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

LJUBLJANA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has set an "example" in the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), an informatics professor at Brazil's Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul has said.

China is making huge investments in education to enhance the development of AI products and services and has also made principles on "how to do good research and implement good services and products," Edson Prestes said in an interview on the sidelines of the UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI that took place earlier this month.

During the UNESCO forum held in Slovenia, China's Vice Minister of Education Wang Jiayi said that China is willing to participate in global efforts to promote the ethics and governance of AI so that it will benefit all mankind.

Citing the China-proposed Global AI Governance Initiative and the Beijing AI Principles, which aim to support AI's healthy development, Prestes said he was a "bit surprised" by China's emphasis on the environment, which is included in Chinese AI governance stating the importance of citizens protecting the environment. "That's a very good point in terms of regulation."

The lead expert in RAM exercise said regulation should respect cultural differences between states. "We should not have almost homogenous kind of regulation because we are different by nature and in terms of race, gender, age, and future."

Regulation should not be solely influenced by the Global North and the West, but should emphasize global discussion on AI, he said.

"I believe China could contribute a lot to showing others how to implement AI systems and services ... and be part of international cooperation on this matter," he said.

"What happens in Brazil could affect the Chinese, and what affects the Chinese could also affect citizens of the United States ... It is very important to foster collaboration across countries and cooperation in building a global framework where you can accommodate different cultural aspects," Prestes said.

The professor, who is also an avid lover of Chinese culture, said China is a very important player in the global discussion on AI development, adding that Chinese experts have contributed greatly to this kind of discussion and debate.

He also encouraged more Chinese experts to take part in international discussions and debates on AI development. "It is necessary to be open and listen to others, and try to consolidate these different views," he said.

