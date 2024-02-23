China releases list of 184 AI education bases in schools

Xinhua) 16:31, February 23, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education (MOE) recently announced a list of 184 primary and secondary schools selected as artificial intelligence (AI) education bases, with the aim of better promoting the development of AI education.

To facilitate the implementation of AI education, primary and secondary schools should mainly rely on information technology, general technology and other related courses, further enrich educational and teaching resources, and carry out teacher training and guidance, said the MOE.

The MOE said it will strengthen guidance for the designated bases, encouraging them to play an exemplary and leading role in developing AI school-based curricula, integrating disciplines, reforming teaching methods, jointly constructing and sharing digital education resources, cultivating teachers' digital literacy, and fostering the comprehensive development of students, among other responsibilities.

