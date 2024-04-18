Direct flights resume between Chengdu, Auckland

April 18, 2024

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The direct flights between China's Chengdu and Auckland of New Zealand officially resumed on Wednesday as a Sichuan Airlines' aircraft carrying over 200 Chinese tourists landed at the Auckland International Airport.

The services had been suspended for more than four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. The Chinese tourists were welcomed by a special ceremony featured with traditional Maori dance and singing at the airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said there are now six airlines in operation of direct flights between the two countries, involving seven Chinese cities.

Rachel Maidment, the director of the Auckland office of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said that the resumption of the Sichuan Airlines flight between Chengdu and Auckland is a positive milestone for New Zealand-China connectivity.

"Resumption of this direct link between Chengdu and Auckland will further strengthen the ties between our peoples and our lands. It will make it easier for tourists and students to build connections and explore; and will help foster greater business and economic connections through a more seamless and convenient bridge between Chengdu and Auckland," she said.

Currently, direct flight is conducted between Chengdu and Auckland one time every week, according to Sichuan Airlines. Zhao Feng, general manager of Sichuan Airlines, told Xinhua that the company will pay close attention to the passenger demand in the New Zealand market, consider adding more flights during China's winter flight season, and gradually expand the route layout in Oceania.

