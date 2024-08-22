"Made in China" products enjoy popularity around world

A worker manufactures soccer bladders to be used during the Paris Olympics in a workshop of a sports equipment company in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu province, July 18, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Hao)

Many sporting equipment items used during the Paris Olympics just attracted considerable attention.

For instance, a table tennis table featured a variable lighting system that could be controlled via smart phones or remote devices. Judo mats incorporated smart chips and flexible piezoelectric film technology, allowing real-time collection of data on force, speed, and trajectory of movements.

Even the soccer balls were smart, capable of recognizing 500 actions per second. It could work in collaboration with limb tracking technology to assist in determining handball or offside violations, effectively improving the accuracy and transparency of refereeing decisions.

Technology empowering the Olympics vividly showcased the captivating synergy between science and sports.

It is noteworthy that all the above-mentioned products originated from China. The table tennis table was from east China's Shanghai, the judo mats from east China's Shandong province, and the soccer ball from east China's Jiangsu province. "Made in China" and "Created in China" products have not only enhanced the quality of the Olympic Games, but also promoted the sharing of technological achievements worldwide.

Chinese products have always won acclaim worldwide in recent years. In Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Chinese electric cars are gaining popularity, and a local car dealer attributed this to Chinese vehicles' high quality and advanced technology. The shield tunneling machine "Zhongtie 1238," manufactured by China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd., has been exported to Singapore, and more of these "steel giants" are awaiting their chance to "go global."

The first earth pressure shield machine for the second phase of an engineering project in Sicily, Italy, with an excavation diameter of 9.48 meters, rolls off the production line in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi province, July 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Jie)

"Made in China" products are welcomed around the world, from chip-embedded soccer balls to shield tunneling machines, regardless of their sizes or industries. This largely indicates that Chinese products bring dividends to global consumers and drive the upgrading of global industries.

Why are "Made in China" products popular around the world?

The industrial resources accumulated by China and the industrial foundation the country has built over the years are crucial for enhancing the linkage between the domestic and international markets and resources.

China enjoys a comprehensive modern industrial system comprising 41 large industrial categories, 207 medium ones and 666 small ones, thus it is the only country in the world that has all the industrial categories based on the industrial classification of the UN.

China is committed to industrial transformation and upgrading. Product variety has increased, with improved technology and higher quality standards. Both the production structure and export structure have become more diversified and of higher quality.

The advantage of Chinese products in the global market is achieved through production, technology, and competition. It also reflects the rational division of labor and comparative advantages in international trade.

According to statistics, China accounts for over 60 percent of the global production of thermos cups. In Yongkang of east China's Zhejiang province and its surrounding areas, there is a well-established and efficient supply chain with strong technological support for thermos cup production. With low costs, high efficiency, and good quality, foreign brands are willing to collaborate with enterprises there.

A sample of a bicycle to compete in the Paris Olympics is exhibited in a workshop of Shandong Taishan Ruibao Composite Material Co., Ltd. in east China's Shandong province, July 8, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Jia Peng)

Nowadays, local enterprises have shifted their focus to comprehensive innovation in manufacturing, design, and technology, aiming to optimize product functionality and explore new market opportunities.

This exemplifies the resilience and advantages of China's industrial, supply, and innovation chains. The fact that Chinese products are "going global" demonstrates that China plays a crucial role in the global industrial and supply chains. Whether it is raw material supply, component production, product assembly, or sales, Chinese manufacturing provides stability to the global industry.

In this sense, China's production capacity holds the potential for global economic growth, transforming supply chains into "win-win chains" through its connectivity with the world.

The story of globalization is, to a certain extent, expressed through products and written by the supply chain. In this chain, economies need to work together rather than fight alone. In the future, only by relying on technological innovation and pushing for new breakthroughs can the world better transform and upgrade traditional industries, foster the growth of emerging industries, and proactively plan for future industries.

The trend of economic globalization will not change, and China's door of opening-up will not be closed. The high-quality manufacturing capacity of China will bring more benefits to the world.

