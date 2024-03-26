China to promote industrial, supply chain upgrade: minister

Xinhua) 10:25, March 26, 2024

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to deepen international cooperation and work with enterprises across the world to promote industrial and supply chain upgrade, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong said Monday.

As China promotes new industrialization and accelerates the building of a modern industrial system, strong development momentum will be unleashed, creating a broad space for deepening international industrial and supply chain cooperation, Jin told the China Development Forum 2024.

The minister said Chinese and foreign companies can deepen cooperation on science and technology innovation, on the digitalization and green development of the manufacturing sector, as well as among small and medium-sized enterprises.

China's industrial and supply chains have formed and evolved through its participation in the global industrial division of labor, Jin said, noting that foreign-invested enterprises are an important part of China's industrial and supply chains.

Foreign-invested enterprises contributed 30.2 percent to China's total foreign trade, playing an important role in promoting the country's high-quality development, the minister said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)