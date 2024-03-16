2nd int'l supply chain expo adds exhibition area for advanced manufacturing

Xinhua) 09:39, March 16, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the booth of Chinese automaker Geely at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition area for advanced manufacturing will be added to the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in November, the organizer revealed at an introductory event on Friday.

The new exhibition area will focus on new quality productive forces from perspectives including front-end R&D and design, application of new materials, processing of key components and smart manufacturing, said Ren Hongbin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The second CISCE will be held from Nov. 26 to 30, 2024, with over 160 domestic and international enterprises already confirmed as participants.

Besides the new exhibition area, the second CISCE also has exhibition booths categorized into various sections, including clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy lifestyles, green agriculture and services for supply chains.

