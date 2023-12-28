Preparations for 2nd int'l supply chain expo under way

Xinhua) 10:25, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Preparations for the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) are progressing smoothly, Zhang Xin, spokesperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said on Wednesday.

The second CISCE will be held from Nov. 26 to 30, 2024 and over one hundred domestic and international enterprises have expressed their intention to participate, Zhang added.

The first CISCE concluded in Beijing on Dec. 2 this year, with its exhibition booths categorized into various sections including smart vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy lifestyles.

Efforts will be made to add exhibition booths showcasing supply chains in other industries at the second CISCE, creating more opportunities for enterprises, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)