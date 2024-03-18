China's industrial output up 7 pct in Jan-Feb

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 7 percent during the January-February period of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The growth accelerated 0.2 percentage points from December 2023, according to the NBS.

On a monthly basis, industrial output edged up 0.56 percent in February from the previous month.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. dollars).

