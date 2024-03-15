Old is out, new is in

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:55, March 15, 2024

Editor's note: The State Council released an action plan to promote the large-scale renewal of equipment and the trade-ins of consumer goods on March 13.

The action plan is aimed at bringing more high-quality durable consumer goods into people's lives, smoothing the recycling chain of resources, and significantly improving the quality and level of economic circulation, Xinhua reported.

As of 2027, the recycling volume of scrapped vehicles is expected to roughly double from 2023, and used car transactions will increase by 45 percent, while the recycling of used household appliances will rise by 30 percent compared with 2023, the plan states. Let's see some highlights of the plan.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)