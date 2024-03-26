Home>>
Tim Cook: Chinese suppliers made huge contributions to Apple’s carbon-neutral goals
(People's Daily App) 16:15, March 26, 2024
At the China Development Forum 2024 on Sunday in Beijing, Apple CEO Tim Cook lauded the huge contributions that Chinese suppliers have made to the iPhone maker's carbon-neutral goals. The forum is scheduled for Sunday and Monday. The theme of this year's forum is "The Continuous Development of China."
