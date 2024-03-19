Apple to unveil eighth store in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:03, March 19, 2024

This photo taken on March 18, 2024 shows a logo of a new Apple store, which is set to launch on March 21, beside Jing'an Temple in east China's Shanghai. Apple Inc. gears up to unveil its eighth store in Shanghai this month, augmenting its expansive network. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on March 18, 2024 shows an interior view of a new Apple store, which is set to launch on March 21, in east China's Shanghai. Apple Inc. gears up to unveil its eighth store in Shanghai this month, augmenting its expansive network. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on March 18, 2024 shows an interior view of a new Apple store, which is set to launch on March 21, in east China's Shanghai. Apple Inc. gears up to unveil its eighth store in Shanghai this month, augmenting its expansive network. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

