Moscow court fines Apple over refusal to localize Russian user data

Xinhua) 13:35, December 01, 2023

MOSCOW, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Tagansky District Court of Moscow fined Apple Inc. 12 million rubles (about 133,370 U.S. dollars) for repeatedly refusing to store the personal data on its Russians users in Russia, RIA reported Thursday.

The U.S. tech giant was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 9 of Article 13.11 of the Code of Administration Offenses of the Russian Federation.

In July 2022, Russia fined Apple 2 million rubles (about 34,000 U.S. dollars at that time) for the company's refusal to store the personal data of Russian users in the country.

