Kremlin says NATO originally created as "instrument of confrontation"

Xinhua) 11:08, November 29, 2023

MOSCOW, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was originally created as "an instrument of confrontation," and the bloc is actively seeking to contain Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"NATO views Russia as an adversary. NATO is an alliance that was created as an instrument of confrontation," Peskov said.

The remarks came following a statement made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, in which he noted that the alliance's two main tasks were to "support Ukraine," and to prevent the Ukraine conflict from turning into a "full-fledged war between Russia and NATO."

Peskov noted that NATO was originally established to contain Russia despite any statements that attempt to prove the opposite.

He said that the military bloc hasn't abandoned its plans up to this day, and is sacrificing the Ukrainian people in its fight against Russia, adding that Moscow fully understands the current situation and is planning any further action accordingly.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)