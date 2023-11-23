Ukrainian parliament supports 50-year sanctions on Russian, Belarusian defense industries

Xinhua) 13:32, November 23, 2023

KIEV, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday endorsed a decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose 50-year sanctions on Russian and Belarussian defense industries, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

The sectoral sanctions are imposing a ban on trade operations with Russian and Belarussian residents, including those conducted through citizens of other states.

The measures also envisage the termination of economic and financial obligations in favor of Russian and Belarussian residents for operations with military and dual-use goods.

Besides, the sanctions prohibit the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights to residents of Russia and Belarus and the implementation of projects and industrial programs with their participation.

Ukraine has imposed a series of restrictive measures against Russian legal entities and individuals due to the conflict. Kiev also accuses Belarus of its role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

